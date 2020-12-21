JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 425 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $64.38 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

