Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $337,000 Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after buying an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

