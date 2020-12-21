Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

