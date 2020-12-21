Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.