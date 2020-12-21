Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Raised to $50.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target upped by Compass Point from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

