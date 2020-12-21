Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 108.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIO opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $404.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

