Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAS stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.