Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,727,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.