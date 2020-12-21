Truist Financial Corp Has $434,000 Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 91.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Domtar by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 376,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFS. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.