Truist Financial Corp Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

