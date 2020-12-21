State Street Corp Sells 3,850 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

State Street Corp cut its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Intelligent Systems worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of INS stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INS shares. BidaskClub raised Intelligent Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.