State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Gladstone Land worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.78 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 million, a PE ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.