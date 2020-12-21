Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,897 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.29 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

