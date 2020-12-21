Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.