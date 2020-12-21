Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 18.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.