Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

