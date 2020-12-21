Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $229,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

