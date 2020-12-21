Truist Financial Corp Has $533,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

