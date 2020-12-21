Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,888,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.41. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

