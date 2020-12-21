Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 73.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.26 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

