State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

SNN stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

