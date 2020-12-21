Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $963.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $536,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

