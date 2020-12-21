State Street Corp Sells 2,574 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.16 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

