Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF)

Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 90.7% of Asia Global Crossing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Asia Global Crossing has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asia Global Crossing and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crexendo $14.44 million 8.94 $1.14 million $0.07 102.71

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Global Crossing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asia Global Crossing and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Global Crossing 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Asia Global Crossing and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

Summary

Crexendo beats Asia Global Crossing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Global Crossing

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On June 11, 2003, the voluntary petition of Asia Global Crossing Ltd. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 17, 2002.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

