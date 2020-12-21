UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,090 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 528,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MXL opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

