HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HNI by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,892. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

