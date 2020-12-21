WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) versus Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Head to Head Review

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WideOpenWest and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 2 2 0 2.50 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

WideOpenWest currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.56%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest 1.78% -11.04% 1.11% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WideOpenWest and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 0.76 $36.40 million $0.45 22.29 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. It serves approximately 3.2 million home and business, and 823,400 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

