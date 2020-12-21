BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,775 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $64.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.