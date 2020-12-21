Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00.

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

