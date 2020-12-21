Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases 1,350,000 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,347,726.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.59 on Monday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.