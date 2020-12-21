Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,781,192.15 in Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $2,781,192.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $977,952.65.

DEN opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 4.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $3,795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $368,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

