Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $205,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

