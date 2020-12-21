Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,040 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

RDY opened at $70.54 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

