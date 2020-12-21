Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICL Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.