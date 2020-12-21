Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.12.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,632,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Magna International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.