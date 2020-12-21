Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of MWK opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

