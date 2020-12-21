Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $51.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.53 million and the lowest is $51.05 million. Heska posted sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $184.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $225.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heska by 18.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 18.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $145.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

