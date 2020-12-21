Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

