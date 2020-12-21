Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OSG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.81.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.