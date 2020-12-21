Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target to $17.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

