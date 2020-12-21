UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compugen worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $1,459,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

