UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Middlesex Water by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.23. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

