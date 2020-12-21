UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

COKE opened at $272.55 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $295.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

