UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,610 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

