UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $42.28 on Monday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

