Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,157 shares of company stock worth $9,498,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

