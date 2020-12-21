Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $22.81 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

