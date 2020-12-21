Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.58 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

