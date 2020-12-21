BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

