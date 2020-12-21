Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 172,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

