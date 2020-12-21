Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Solar Capital worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 142,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

